ERn Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 6,862 Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter worth $2,354,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 30.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 34.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 475,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,827,000 after purchasing an additional 121,083 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 9.0% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 18,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian T. Shea acquired 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,414.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at $325,590.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 160,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $17,409,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,434 shares in the company, valued at $27,140,913.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,842 shares of company stock worth $30,621,347. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $109.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $93.71 and a 1 year high of $112.17.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on FIS. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.54 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.96.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

