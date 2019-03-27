Erie Indemnity (ERIE) Stake Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Erie Indemnity worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

ERIE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Erie Indemnity stock opened at $176.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Erie Indemnity has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $188.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.50.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $576.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

In related news, SVP Louis F. Colaizzo bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,615 shares of company stock worth $219,513 in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Erie Indemnity Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

