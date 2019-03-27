Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Liberty Property Trust’s FY2019 Earnings (LPT)

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liberty Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.58.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 66.67% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $124.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Liberty Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

LPT stock opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. Liberty Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Liberty Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In related news, CIO Michael T. Hagan sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $1,304,499.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 194,052 shares in the company, valued at $9,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Lingerfelt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $103,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,224.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,007. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Liberty Property Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,543,000 after buying an additional 14,893 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 22.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,450,000 after purchasing an additional 597,054 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 9.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the third quarter worth $324,000. Finally, AXA lifted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 38.3% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 8,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103.5 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

