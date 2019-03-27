Equinix Inc (EQIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $496.08.

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $481.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $454.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $477.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th.

Shares of EQIX opened at $447.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. Equinix has a 1 year low of $335.29 and a 1 year high of $460.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($3.10). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 27th were issued a $2.46 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.56%.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.29, for a total value of $366,800.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,753 shares in the company, valued at $668,401.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.97, for a total transaction of $2,151,718.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,577.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,263 shares of company stock worth $11,593,833. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Equinix by 158.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

