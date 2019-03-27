EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (PUI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 21,784 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,196,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of PUI stock opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $32.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.0738 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

