EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $935,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB opened at $156.31 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.68 and a fifty-two week high of $164.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.6274 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

