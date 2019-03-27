Entergy Co. (ETR) Position Raised by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8,450.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,844,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,776,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $96.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $96.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Entergy had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Donald W. Vinci sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $672,476.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $705,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,872.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,408 shares of company stock worth $5,448,863. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETR. Zacks Investment Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.79.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Entergy Co. (ETR) Position Raised by Hancock Whitney Corp” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/entergy-co-etr-position-raised-by-hancock-whitney-corp.html.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.