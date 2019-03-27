Ensco (ESV) Bonds Drop 1.5% During Trading

An issue of Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) debt fell 1.5% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.2% coupon and will mature on March 15, 2025. The debt is now trading at $77.00. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

ESV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. DNB Markets upgraded Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ensco in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.43.

Ensco stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.02. 194,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,293,268. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ensco Plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.17.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.69 million. Ensco had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ensco Plc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ensco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.99%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ensco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,680,474 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $326,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Ensco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,680,474 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $326,463,000 after buying an additional 336,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ensco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,509,788 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $108,617,000 after buying an additional 883,141 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Ensco by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,147,782 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $170,047,000 after buying an additional 846,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Ensco by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,667,693 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $70,017,000 after buying an additional 879,497 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ensco (NYSE:ESV)

Ensco Plc engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. It operates its business through the following segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Others. The Floaters segment includes drill ships and semisubmersible rigs. The Jackups segment offers contract drilling service.

