Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) to announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.01). Energy Recovery posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Energy Recovery.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 36.99% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 million.

ERII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Friday, December 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 139,042 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $1,181,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,842 shares in the company, valued at $9,646,157. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney Clemente sold 53,036 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $469,368.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,578 shares of company stock worth $1,843,726 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 26.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 63.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 31,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Energy Recovery by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Energy Recovery by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,479,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after buying an additional 21,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.40. 119,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.41. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $459.94 million, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 4.81.

Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

