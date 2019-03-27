Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,805,410 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 28th total of 10,179,360 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,087,711 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.09.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Paul A. Carroll sold 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $32,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 29,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 23,178 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

