Endeavour Mining (EDV) PT Raised to C$26.50 at Pi Financial

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price hoisted by Pi Financial from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report issued on Monday. Pi Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EDV. Raymond James boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.19.

TSE:EDV opened at C$20.80 on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$16.34 and a 52-week high of C$24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52.

In other news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.09, for a total value of C$210,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,543,607.12. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $672,575.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. The company owns interests in the Agbaou mine located in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire; Tabakoto mine situated in southwestern Mali; Karma mine located in Burkina Faso covering an area of 856 square kilometers; Ity Carbon-In-Leach project situated in Côte d'Ivoire; Houndé project located in Burkina Faso covering an area of 1,075 square kilometers; and Kalana project covering an area of 387 square kilometers situated in Mali.

