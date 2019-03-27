EncryptoTel [WAVES] Price Reaches $0.0104 (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 27th. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market cap of $645,887.00 and approximately $15,807.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00409343 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024862 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.01608571 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00229239 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00001331 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s genesis date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com . EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

