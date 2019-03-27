Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

ESRT stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $123.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,723,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,243,000 after acquiring an additional 411,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,673,000 after acquiring an additional 127,933 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,713,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,468,000 after acquiring an additional 388,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 870,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 80,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

