Emmerson (EML) Trading 8.5% Higher

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML) shares traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.35 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.34 ($0.06). 1,711,647 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Emmerson in a report on Monday, March 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $25.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14.

In related news, insider Hayden Locke acquired 647,712 shares of Emmerson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £19,431.36 ($25,390.51). Also, insider Edward (Ed) Peter McDermott acquired 350,000 shares of Emmerson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £10,500 ($13,720.11).

Emmerson Company Profile (LON:EML)

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and exploitation of potash projects. It holds 100% interests in the Khemisset project, a potash development project with 1 mining license and 39 research permits located to the east of Rabat in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

