Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) Position Raised by grace capital

grace capital lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 175.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. grace capital’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMQQ. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,846,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 94,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 13,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 95.3% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 56,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $40.99.
