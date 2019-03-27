Emera (EMA) Price Target Raised to C$51.00 at National Bank Financial

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Emera from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emera from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Emera from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. CIBC increased their target price on Emera from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Emera from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.45.

Emera stock opened at C$50.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66. Emera has a 12 month low of C$38.09 and a 12 month high of C$51.05.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Emera will post 2.92000006453039 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

