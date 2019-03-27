Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.33

News headlines about Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) have trended neutral this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Eli Lilly And Co earned a coverage optimism score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Eli Lilly And Co’s analysis:

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $131.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $75.14 and a twelve month high of $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 44.66%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $107.53 to $100.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.68.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $6,094,928.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,963,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,889,026,964.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 834,190 shares of company stock valued at $102,516,602. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

