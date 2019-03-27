Element Fleet Management Corp (EFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 15th

Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$8.54 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$3.80 and a 52-week high of C$8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.11, a current ratio of 12.73 and a quick ratio of 12.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.95.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

