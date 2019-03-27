Edge Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (T)

Edge Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 336,069 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of AT&T by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 157,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 142,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 1,294,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,581,000 after purchasing an additional 687,514 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 52,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $47.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Cowen raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.52.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $111,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

