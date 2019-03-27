Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (ETB) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 54,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

ETB stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

