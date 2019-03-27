Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Position Reduced by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 46,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 8,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $582,318.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Curtis J. Hutchins sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $967,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,214 shares of company stock worth $5,709,455. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $89.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

