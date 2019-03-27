East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Holdings Cut by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,233,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211,613 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $53,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,074,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,782,000 after purchasing an additional 636,693 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 813,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,393,000 after purchasing an additional 459,134 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 136,818 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EWBC opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $411.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $116,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $100,121.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

