e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.80.

ELF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

In related news, insider John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $845,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $31,256.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,700,262. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,723. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $501.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.66.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $78.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

