Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.83 and last traded at C$4.80, with a volume of 153510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.68.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DPM shares. CIBC increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, January 21st. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dundee Precious Metals (DPM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.83” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/dundee-precious-metals-dpm-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-4-83.html.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$109.71 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc will post 0.40999996215385 EPS for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

Further Reading: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.