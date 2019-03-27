Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Stake Decreased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 469,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $12,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

In related news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $151,691.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,611.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $154,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,674 shares of company stock worth $2,805,226. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $30.72. 13,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,833. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $202.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

