Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8,422.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,521,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,444,652 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,051,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,211,000 after buying an additional 1,980,562 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 130.8% in the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,432,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,665,000 after buying an additional 1,945,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 941.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,856,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,211,000 after buying an additional 1,678,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,434,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,355,880,000 after buying an additional 1,539,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.08.

NYSE DUK opened at $91.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $91.67. The firm has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.60%.

In other news, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $174,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,143.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $67,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,878 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

