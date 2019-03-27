DS Smith plc (SMDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 469 ($6.13).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

SMDS traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 330.90 ($4.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,166,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45. DS Smith has a one year low of GBX 286.20 ($3.74) and a one year high of GBX 542.45 ($7.09). The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 13.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. DS Smith’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

