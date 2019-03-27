DS Smith plc (SMDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 469 ($6.13).
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Friday, February 8th.
SMDS traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 330.90 ($4.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,166,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45. DS Smith has a one year low of GBX 286.20 ($3.74) and a one year high of GBX 542.45 ($7.09). The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 13.90.
DS Smith Company Profile
DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.
