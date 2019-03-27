Dropbox Inc (DBX) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $21.47. 427,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,066,467. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Dropbox Inc has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $43.50.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $375.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.64 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Timothy Regan sold 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $115,671.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Quentin Clark sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $350,152.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,655.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc has strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

