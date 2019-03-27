Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment (DDE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:DDE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 886,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,001% from the previous session’s volume of 80,553 shares.The stock last traded at $2.62 and had previously closed at $2.59.

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment (NYSE:DDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.63 million during the quarter. Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 146,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 680,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 327,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 327,458 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 593,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 71,353 shares during the period. 30.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:DDE)

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and entertainment resort destination in the United States. The company operates Dover Downs Casino, a 165,000-square foot casino complex with table games, including craps, roulette, and card games; slot machine games; multi-player electronic table games; a poker room; and a race and sports book operation, as well as bars, restaurants, and six retail outlets.

