Dorel Industries (DII) Director Jeffrey Schwartz Purchases 5,000 Shares

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII) Director Jeffrey Schwartz acquired 5,000 shares of Dorel Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.97 per share, with a total value of C$59,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 596,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,144,656.64.

Jeffrey Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Jeffrey Schwartz acquired 15,000 shares of Dorel Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.46 per share, with a total value of C$186,897.00.

Dorel Industries has a 52 week low of C$26.90 and a 52 week high of C$36.54.

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$903.49 million during the quarter.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canada-based global consumer products company which designs, manufactures and distributes a portfolio of product brands. The Company markets its products in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Asia. The Company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports and Dorel Home Furnishings.

