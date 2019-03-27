Domtar Corp (UFS) to Issue $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.571 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Shares of Domtar stock traded down C$0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$65.79. 11,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.75. Domtar has a 1-year low of C$46.14 and a 1-year high of C$70.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.25 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.90 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 4.84999974965843 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

