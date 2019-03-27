DISH Network (DISH) Debt Trading 1.7% Higher

An issue of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) debt rose 1.7% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 7.75% coupon and will mature on July 1, 2026. The debt is now trading at $87.50 and was trading at $87.88 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its share price.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DISH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DISH Network to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

DISH Network stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $31.33. 1,749,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,451. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.59. DISH Network Corp has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $39.72.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that DISH Network Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Defranco acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,488,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,060,458.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in DISH Network by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 48.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

