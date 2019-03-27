Diploma (DPLM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Diploma (LON:DPLM)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday.

DPLM has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,325 ($17.31) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,435 ($18.75) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Diploma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,356.43 ($17.72).

Diploma stock opened at GBX 1,421 ($18.57) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 29.85. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 1,066 ($13.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,486 ($19.42).

In related news, insider Nigel Lingwood sold 115,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,261 ($16.48), for a total transaction of £1,459,267.03 ($1,906,790.84). Also, insider Johnny Thomson bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,349 ($17.63) per share, with a total value of £296,780 ($387,795.64).

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

