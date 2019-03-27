Dimeco (DIMC) & Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Dimeco (OTCMKTS:DIMC) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Dimeco alerts:

Dimeco has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dimeco and Hingham Institution for Savings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dimeco N/A N/A N/A Hingham Institution for Savings 32.89% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Dimeco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Dimeco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Dimeco pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Hingham Institution for Savings pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dimeco and Hingham Institution for Savings’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dimeco $31.70 million 3.22 $5.40 million N/A N/A Hingham Institution for Savings $92.43 million 3.87 $30.40 million N/A N/A

Hingham Institution for Savings has higher revenue and earnings than Dimeco.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dimeco and Hingham Institution for Savings, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dimeco 0 0 0 0 N/A Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats Dimeco on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dimeco

Dimeco, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Dime Bank that provides various financial services and solutions to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, holiday club, personal money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and education savings accounts. It also provides personal, mortgage, home equity, lot, auto, business term, vehicle, equipment, capital improvement, and commercial real estate loans; business line of credit; and acquisition financing services. In addition, the company offers business services, such as cash management, check recovery, remote deposit, and merchant services; retirement products and services, mutual funds, educational savings plans, brokerage service for individual stocks and bonds, money management services, advisory services, and financial and estate planning services; and trust and estate settlement services. Further, it provides financial ED services; e-services, such as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, mobile deposit, interbank transfer, money manager, and e-statement services; additional services, including telephone banking, ATM, bank by mail, direct deposit, coin machine, night drop banking, automated payment and savings, and wire transfer services; safe deposit boxes; stamps; and debit and credit cards. The company operates seven full-service branches in Honesdale, Hawley, Damascus, Greentown, Dingmans Ferry, and Carbondale, Pennsylvania; and an operations center in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. Dimeco, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. The company also provides ATM, and telephone and Internet banking services. It serves its customers through a network of 11 offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Dimeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.