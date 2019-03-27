DIC Asset AG (DIC) Receives €10.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €10.43 ($12.13).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €10.40 ($12.09) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.75 ($12.50) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

DIC stock traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, hitting €10.16 ($11.81). The company had a trading volume of 126,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The company has a market capitalization of $716.55 million and a PE ratio of 14.90. DIC Asset has a 52-week low of €8.76 ($10.19) and a 52-week high of €10.72 ($12.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has around 180 assets with a combined market value of c.

