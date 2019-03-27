Diageo plc (DEO) Receives $170.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Liberum Capital raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Finally, Investec lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.62. 14,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Diageo has a 1-year low of $131.43 and a 1-year high of $165.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.3688 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,859,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.