DeviantCoin Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (DEV)

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One DeviantCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0755 or 0.00001859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. DeviantCoin has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $11,136.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeviantCoin alerts:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeviantCoin Coin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 17,263,266 coins and its circulating supply is 15,448,969 coins. DeviantCoin’s official website is deviantcoin.io . The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeviantCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeviantCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.