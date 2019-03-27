Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) PT Set at €41.10 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.10 ($47.79) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DWNI. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays set a €44.20 ($51.40) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €45.81 ($53.27).

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €44.45 ($51.69) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

