Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) Given a €10.53 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €10.53 ($12.24) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a €10.90 ($12.67) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. equinet set a €13.60 ($15.81) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.29 ($15.46).

Shares of FRA PBB opened at €10.61 ($12.34) on Tuesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52-week low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a 52-week high of €15.46 ($17.98).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

