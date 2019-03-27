Deutsche Bank Upgrades BB&T (BBT) to Buy

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on BB&T from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded BB&T from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BB&T presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Get BB&T alerts:

Shares of BB&T stock opened at $45.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. BB&T has a 52 week low of $40.68 and a 52 week high of $56.03.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BB&T will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Graney III acquired 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.04 per share, for a total transaction of $198,545.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at $584,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $117,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,009.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBT. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BB&T by 31.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BB&T during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BB&T during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BB&T by 13.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of BB&T by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.