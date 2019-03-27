Deutsche Bank (DB) Shares Gap Up to $8.28

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.99, but opened at $8.28. Deutsche Bank shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 6263743 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. Hudson Executive Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the third quarter worth $679,928,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter worth $161,774,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 18.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,503,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,543 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,219,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the third quarter valued at $16,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Deutsche Bank (DB) Shares Gap Up to $8.28” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/deutsche-bank-db-shares-gap-up-to-8-28.html.

About Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.