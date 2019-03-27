DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI)’s share price was up 10.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 9,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 316,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, ValuEngine cut DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th.

Get DelMar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/delmar-pharmaceuticals-dmpi-trading-up-10-9.html.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMPI)

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.