DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI) Trading Up 10.9%

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI)’s share price was up 10.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 9,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 316,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
Separately, ValuEngine cut DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th.
DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
DelMar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMPI)
DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.
