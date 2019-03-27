Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 1,092.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,429,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,931 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Delek US by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,678,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 170,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 96,662 shares during the period.

DK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Delek US in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. Delek US Holdings Inc has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 3.52%. Analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

