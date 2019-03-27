Dechra Pharmaceuticals (DPH) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,805 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,466 ($32.22) to GBX 2,805 ($36.65) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,770 ($36.19) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,711 ($35.42).

DPH stock opened at GBX 2,592 ($33.87) on Monday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 1,992 ($26.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,180 ($41.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.79.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

