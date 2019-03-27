LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A (NYSE:LEVI) Director David A. Friedman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,227,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,554,265. LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $23.24.

Get LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “David A. Friedman Sells 150,000 Shares of LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A (LEVI) Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/david-a-friedman-sells-150000-shares-of-levi-strauss-sh-cl-a-levi-stock.html.

There is no company description available for Levi Strauss & Co

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEVI STRAUSS & /SH CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.