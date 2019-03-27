DarioHealth (DRIO) and Luminex (LMNX) Financial Survey

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) and Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DarioHealth and Luminex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $5.17 million 4.56 -$15.74 million N/A N/A Luminex $315.82 million 3.32 $18.51 million $0.48 48.90

Luminex has higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and Luminex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -343.72% -386.47% -255.38% Luminex 5.81% 4.61% 4.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.7% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Luminex shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of DarioHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Luminex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Luminex pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. DarioHealth does not pay a dividend. Luminex pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

DarioHealth has a beta of -1.29, meaning that its share price is 229% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminex has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DarioHealth and Luminex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 0 1 0 3.00 Luminex 0 3 1 0 2.25

Luminex has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.04%. Given Luminex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Luminex is more favorable than DarioHealth.

Summary

Luminex beats DarioHealth on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. It offers Dario Engage software platform, where the company digitally engages with Dario users and assists them in monitoring their chronic illnesses, as well as provides them with coaching, support, digital communications, and real time alerts, trends, and pattern analysis. DarioHealth Corp. markets its products directly to consumer cash sales, as well as retail pharmacy and distributors; and through e-stores. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market. The company also provides MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays; IDEAS, an image analysis software; and xTAG assays and products to identify the causative agent for respiratory and gastrointestinal infections, as well as IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping and pharmacogenetic assays used to profile genetic mutations related to drug metabolism. In addition, it offers MultiCode assays and products comprising HSV 1&2 assays, and other products to detect infectious agents in clinical samples; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables, such as ARIES HSV 1&2 assays, ARIES FLU A/B and RSV assays, ARIES group A strep assays, ARIES bordetella assays, ARIES GBS assay, and ARIES C. difficile assays; and VERIGENE test cartridges, as well as operates as an original equipment manufacturer of custom reagents and instrumentation. The company serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.

