Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE)’s share price traded down 14.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. 548,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,041,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on Dare Bioscience and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Dare Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Get Dare Bioscience alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $19.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dare Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,170 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Dare Bioscience worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Dare Bioscience (DARE) Shares Down 14.5%” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/27/dare-bioscience-dare-shares-down-14-5.html.

About Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Dare Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dare Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.