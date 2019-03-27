DAEX (DAX) Price Hits $0.0074 on Major Exchanges

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, DAEX has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. One DAEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges including LBank and Indodax. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $2.52 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $741.56 or 0.18207008 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00059612 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00001340 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

