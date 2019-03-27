DA Davidson Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI)

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for eXp World in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson analyst T. White now expects that the technology company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. DA Davidson also issued estimates for eXp World’s FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

EXPI has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $656.13 million, a PE ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 5.19. eXp World has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $19.72.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.14 million. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 120.59% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at $4,154,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at $16,417,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at $16,417,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at $2,292,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at $663,000. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other eXp World news, insider Alan M. Goldman sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $90,246.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 31,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $354,021.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,461 over the last 90 days. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

