D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Shares Sold by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,272,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,432,000 after buying an additional 550,463 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $2,436,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 248,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after buying an additional 33,450 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities set a $44.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.32.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 984,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,654. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 0.73. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.67%.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,652. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

